Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Stock Down 0.7%

CTAS stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $172.20 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

