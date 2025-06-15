Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after buying an additional 558,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,200,000 after purchasing an additional 864,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $539,554,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

