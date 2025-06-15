McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 0.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.38.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $727.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $732.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

