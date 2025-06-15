Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 7,607 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 64,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFLO opened at $35.07 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

