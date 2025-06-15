McBroom & Associates LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 3.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,905,000 after buying an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

