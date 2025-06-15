Dohj LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,215,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,060,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

