Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

