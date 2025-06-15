Promising Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

Shopify, Omnicom Group, Vertiv, HubSpot, Mondelez International, GoDaddy, and Gen Digital are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around operating platforms for user-generated content, networking, and digital advertising. Their market performance is driven by metrics like active user growth, engagement rates and advertising revenue, as well as regulatory developments in data privacy and content moderation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,700. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $105.15.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of OMC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,250. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,514. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $573.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,369.71, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.57. 2,770,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.08. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $135.73 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Gen Digital (GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

NASDAQ:GEN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Gen Digital has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

