Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:EV1) Insider Buys A$10,800.00 in Stock

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:EV1 – Get Free Report) insider Craig Moulton bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($7,012.99).

Craig Moulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Craig Moulton purchased 467,214 shares of Evolution Energy Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,672.14 ($3,033.86).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Craig Moulton acquired 360,000 shares of Evolution Energy Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,120.00 ($3,974.03).

Evolution Energy Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.75.

About Evolution Energy Minerals

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds interest in the Chilalo Graphite project located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

