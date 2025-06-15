Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.04.

VRTX opened at $455.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

