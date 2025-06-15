Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $301.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.97.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
