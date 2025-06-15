Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,698 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

