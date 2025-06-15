CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,632.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,371.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,340.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,074.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

