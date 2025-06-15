Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle stock opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $930,095,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

