Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $140.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,434,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

