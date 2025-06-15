Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $140.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on A
Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies
Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,434,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.
Agilent Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:A opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.