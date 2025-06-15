Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after buying an additional 2,977,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after buying an additional 299,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

