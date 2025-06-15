Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $4,869,162.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,100,230.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,598,794. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,663,033 shares of company stock worth $208,384,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

