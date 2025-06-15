Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

