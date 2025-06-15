2,569 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by MFA Wealth Services

MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7%

JCI stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

