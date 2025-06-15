Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

