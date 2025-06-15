Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 131 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

