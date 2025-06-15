American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 835 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EPD opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

