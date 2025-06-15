Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,294,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,764,000 after buying an additional 938,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,585,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,615,000 after buying an additional 186,093 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,213.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $56.92 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

