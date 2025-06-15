Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,088,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,001.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 219,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

