MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Announces $0.01 — Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE CIF opened at $1.73 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
