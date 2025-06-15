MFS Charter Income Trust Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

