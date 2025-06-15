Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $10.73 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income Trust II
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.