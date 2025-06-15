Amphenol Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

