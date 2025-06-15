Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.