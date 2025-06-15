Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 30th

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of VCV opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.47.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.