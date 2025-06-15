J&J Snack Foods Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $111.11 and a one year high of $180.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $228,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark decreased their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

