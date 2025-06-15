Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0501 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

