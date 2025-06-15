Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GLQ stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

