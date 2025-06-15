Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $137,120. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.