Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 141,733 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17,179.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,548,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,941,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

