Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 6,568 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

