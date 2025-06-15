MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,722 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of EQH stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,702.61. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,000 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.