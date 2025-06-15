American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,516 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $71,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,465,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,715,000 after buying an additional 437,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 1.5%

AIG opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.