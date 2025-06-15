MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 197.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $279.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

