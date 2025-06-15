Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,674,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,565,000 after purchasing an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,780,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.91.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $459.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.37 and a 200-day moving average of $395.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

