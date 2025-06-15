Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells $183,523.23 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $183,523.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,258.39. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $27.51 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Onestream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onestream by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after buying an additional 5,152,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $98,076,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Onestream by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the first quarter worth about $53,910,000.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

