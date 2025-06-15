Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells $183,523.23 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 6,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $183,523.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,258.39. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Onestream Price Performance
NASDAQ:OS opened at $27.51 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onestream
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onestream by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after buying an additional 5,152,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $119,214,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Onestream during the fourth quarter worth about $98,076,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Onestream by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the first quarter worth about $53,910,000.
Onestream Company Profile
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.