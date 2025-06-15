Insider Selling: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells 3,585 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $20,326.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,458.74. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after buying an additional 3,584,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,539 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,670,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $5,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price target on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

