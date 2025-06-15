MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $123.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

