Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

