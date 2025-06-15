NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW) Director David Owen Doritty Purchases 50,000 Shares

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director David Owen Doritty acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.

NowVertical Group Stock Performance

NowVertical Group stock opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.54. NowVertical Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of NowVertical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

NowVertical Group Company Profile

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

