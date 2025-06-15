Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

