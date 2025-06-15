Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 310 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 78,360.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

