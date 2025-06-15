Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,929 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GXO stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

