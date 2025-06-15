Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

