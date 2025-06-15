Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires 1,261 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 757.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 151,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

