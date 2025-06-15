Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 42.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.47 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

